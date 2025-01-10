Aston Martin Shakes Up Leadership Amid Formula 1 Struggles

Aston Martin has made significant changes in its leadership structure following a challenging 2024 Formula 1 season. Mike Krack has been replaced as team principal but remains in a crucial role aimed at boosting car performance at races.

Andy Cowell, known for his successful tenure with Mercedes, will assume the role of team principal in addition to his responsibilities as chief executive. Aston Martin's move intends to clarify leadership roles amid ambitions to advance in the standings, having finished fifth for the second consecutive year.

These strategic adjustments come as Aston Martin prepares for the arrival of renowned car designer Adrian Newey, expected in March, in hopes of elevating their Formula 1 standing in upcoming seasons.

