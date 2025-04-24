Eternal or Zomato? Clarifying Leadership Changes Amidst Rebranding

Amid rebranding efforts, Eternal, the company formerly recognized as Zomato, has addressed recent speculations concerning the alleged resignation of its food delivery CEO, Rakesh Ranjan. Executives confirmed that Ranjan remains with the company.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal described the leadership reshuffling as a normal practice aimed at enhancing organizational efficiency — a process that stoked discussions due to media reports suggesting Ranjan's departure.

This clarification aligns with Eternal's recent changes, where the food and grocery delivery giant legally changed its name on stock exchanges, although the Zomato brand continues to headline its food delivery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)