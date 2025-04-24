Left Menu

Eternal or Zomato? Clarifying Leadership Changes Amidst Rebranding

Eternal, previously known as Zomato, assured stakeholders that food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan has not resigned. The company clarified that leadership reshuffling is a routine exercise for organizational optimization. Eternal recently rebranded, retaining Zomato as its food delivery service's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:39 IST
Eternal or Zomato? Clarifying Leadership Changes Amidst Rebranding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rebranding efforts, Eternal, the company formerly recognized as Zomato, has addressed recent speculations concerning the alleged resignation of its food delivery CEO, Rakesh Ranjan. Executives confirmed that Ranjan remains with the company.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal described the leadership reshuffling as a normal practice aimed at enhancing organizational efficiency — a process that stoked discussions due to media reports suggesting Ranjan's departure.

This clarification aligns with Eternal's recent changes, where the food and grocery delivery giant legally changed its name on stock exchanges, although the Zomato brand continues to headline its food delivery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025