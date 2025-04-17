High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome Amid Leadership Changes

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that upcoming negotiations with the United States about its nuclear program will be held in Rome this weekend, settling prior uncertainty over the meeting's location.

This announcement follows the resignation of a key Iranian negotiator, a vice president who played a significant role in the 2015 nuclear deal talks. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has accepted the resignation, appointing a new vice president for strategic affairs.

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is in Tehran for discussions that could shape the IAEA's role in policing any new nuclear deal. These meetings occur as both American and Iranian officials intensify their positions on enrichment and potential access for inspections.

