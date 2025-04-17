Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome Amid Leadership Changes

Iran confirms upcoming nuclear talks with the US in Rome, amid ongoing leadership changes and IAEA involvement. Officials aim to address uranium enrichment limits, despite past conflicts and recent tensions. The talks come as Oman's diplomatic role reemerges, with global stakes heightened by potential military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:28 IST
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome Amid Leadership Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that upcoming negotiations with the United States about its nuclear program will be held in Rome this weekend, settling prior uncertainty over the meeting's location.

This announcement follows the resignation of a key Iranian negotiator, a vice president who played a significant role in the 2015 nuclear deal talks. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has accepted the resignation, appointing a new vice president for strategic affairs.

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is in Tehran for discussions that could shape the IAEA's role in policing any new nuclear deal. These meetings occur as both American and Iranian officials intensify their positions on enrichment and potential access for inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025