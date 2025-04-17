High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome Amid Leadership Changes
Iran confirms upcoming nuclear talks with the US in Rome, amid ongoing leadership changes and IAEA involvement. Officials aim to address uranium enrichment limits, despite past conflicts and recent tensions. The talks come as Oman's diplomatic role reemerges, with global stakes heightened by potential military threats.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran confirmed on Wednesday that upcoming negotiations with the United States about its nuclear program will be held in Rome this weekend, settling prior uncertainty over the meeting's location.
This announcement follows the resignation of a key Iranian negotiator, a vice president who played a significant role in the 2015 nuclear deal talks. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has accepted the resignation, appointing a new vice president for strategic affairs.
Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is in Tehran for discussions that could shape the IAEA's role in policing any new nuclear deal. These meetings occur as both American and Iranian officials intensify their positions on enrichment and potential access for inspections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear talks
- Rome
- Oman
- IAEA
- uranium enrichment
- Grossi
- Pezeshkian
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Diplomatic Moves: Russia, Oman & Iran in Focus
Trump's Unexpected Move: Iran Talks Set with Omani Mediation
Showdown in Oman: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Intensify
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.