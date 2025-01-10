Left Menu

Manuel Neuer's Comeback Boosts Bayern Amid Injuries

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to make his comeback for Bayern Munich after missing over a month due to a fractured rib. His return is timely as backup Daniel Peretz sustained a kidney injury. Jamal Musiala and other key players will be absent for the upcoming Bundesliga match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:45 IST
Manuel Neuer's Comeback Boosts Bayern Amid Injuries
Manuel Neuer
  • Country:
  • Germany

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga matchup against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. His comeback follows a four-game absence due to a fractured rib suffered last year.

Neuer's return is crucial for Bayern, especially as backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is sidelined with a kidney injury sustained during a training session this week. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Neuer's readiness after his participation in a recent practice.

Meanwhile, Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, who is recovering from illness, along with João Palhinha and Dayot Upamecano due to a muscle tear and suspension, respectively. These absences come as Bayern leads the German league, highlighting the team's current depth challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025