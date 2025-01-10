Manuel Neuer's Comeback Boosts Bayern Amid Injuries

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga matchup against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. His comeback follows a four-game absence due to a fractured rib suffered last year.

Neuer's return is crucial for Bayern, especially as backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is sidelined with a kidney injury sustained during a training session this week. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Neuer's readiness after his participation in a recent practice.

Meanwhile, Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, who is recovering from illness, along with João Palhinha and Dayot Upamecano due to a muscle tear and suspension, respectively. These absences come as Bayern leads the German league, highlighting the team's current depth challenges.

