Manuel Neuer's Comeback Boosts Bayern Amid Injuries
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to make his comeback for Bayern Munich after missing over a month due to a fractured rib. His return is timely as backup Daniel Peretz sustained a kidney injury. Jamal Musiala and other key players will be absent for the upcoming Bundesliga match.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga matchup against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. His comeback follows a four-game absence due to a fractured rib suffered last year.
Neuer's return is crucial for Bayern, especially as backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is sidelined with a kidney injury sustained during a training session this week. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany confirmed Neuer's readiness after his participation in a recent practice.
Meanwhile, Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, who is recovering from illness, along with João Palhinha and Dayot Upamecano due to a muscle tear and suspension, respectively. These absences come as Bayern leads the German league, highlighting the team's current depth challenges.
