Snooker Legend O'Sullivan Withdraws from Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan, a record eight-times Masters champion, has withdrawn from this year's tournament due to medical reasons. Neil Robertson will replace him. O'Sullivan, who has previously criticized the venue, was scheduled for a first-round match against John Higgins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST
Ronnie O'Sullivan, an illustrious snooker player with eight Masters wins, has pulled out of this year's event citing medical grounds, according to tournament organizers on Friday. O'Sullivan, 49, was poised for a highly anticipated first-round duel with fellow snooker veteran John Higgins at the 16-player invitational held at Alexandra Palace.

Neil Robertson, an Australian snooker star and two-time Masters champion, has been named as O'Sullivan's replacement. Robertson, currently ranked 17th globally, narrowly missed out on direct qualification for this prestigious event. O'Sullivan, who has secured seven world titles during his distinguished career, initially claimed the Masters title in 1995 at age 19 and captured his eighth last year.

Despite his success, O'Sullivan openly criticized Alexandra Palace's suitability as a snooker venue in last year's tournament, describing it as cold and unkempt, and famously stating it gave him the 'heebie-jeebies.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

