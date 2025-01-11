Frutos Fires Rayo Vallecano to Victory Amid Controversial Refereeing

Jorge de Frutos' decisive goal led Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 triumph over Celta Vigo, stretching their unbeaten home run to 14 matches in La Liga. Adri Embarba netted the opener for Rayo, capitalizing on Vicente Guaita's misjudgment in the fifth minute.

Despite falling behind, Celta equalized through Borja Iglesias, who latched onto Jonathan Bamba's precise cross to score his fifth of the season. However, it was Frutos' sharp finish that ensured all three points for Rayo.

Controversy marred the closing moments, as Celta's Marcos Alonso was dismissed late on, and coach Claudio Giráldez criticized missed penalty calls. Despite the tension, Rayo advanced to ninth in league standings, overtaking Celta.

