Rain Delays and Exciting Showdowns Mark Australian Open Kickoff

The Australian Open began under cloudy skies with temperatures at a comfortable 27 degrees Celsius, but rain soon interrupted play on the outer courts.

Matches continued uninterrupted on the four showcase courts, ensuring organizers could maintain their schedule thanks to an extra day added to the tournament last year.

Top players Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev headlined the day's action, as the Open promises an exhilarating experience for tennis fans despite the weather challenges.

