Rain Delays and Exciting Showdowns Mark Australian Open Kickoff

The Australian Open commenced with a rain delay affecting outer courts, while matches continued under closed roofs on main courts. Players Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev began their title pursuits. The tournament promises excitement with an additional day added to avoid fixture backlogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 06:43 IST
The Australian Open began under cloudy skies with temperatures at a comfortable 27 degrees Celsius, but rain soon interrupted play on the outer courts.

Matches continued uninterrupted on the four showcase courts, ensuring organizers could maintain their schedule thanks to an extra day added to the tournament last year.

Top players Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev headlined the day's action, as the Open promises an exhilarating experience for tennis fans despite the weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

