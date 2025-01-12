Rain and Triumph: Day One at the 113th Australian Open

The 113th Australian Open kicked off under cloudy skies with temperatures around 27°C, despite the forecast of early afternoon showers. Enthusiastic fans witnessed a series of gripping matches as rain caused delays for players on the outer courts.

Frenchman Arthur Fils made a remarkable comeback, defeating Finland's Otto Virtanen after initially losing a set. Meanwhile, China's fifth seed Zheng Qinwen cruised past Anca Todoni, starting her 2025 campaign on a high note. The Russian 14th seed, Mirra Andreeva, also moved into the second round after defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova.

As rain temporarily halted proceedings on the outer courts, play resumed under closed roofs on show courts, maintaining the tournament schedule. Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev are among the big names set to continue their title pursuits in the evening session.

