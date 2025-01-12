Left Menu

Rain and Triumph: Day One at the 113th Australian Open

Day one of the 113th Australian Open saw rain delays, thrilling comebacks, and powerful performances. Frenchman Arthur Fils overcame Otto Virtanen, Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva advanced, while play was halted on outer courts due to rain. Star players like Aryna Sabalenka continue their quest for titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:55 IST
Rain and Triumph: Day One at the 113th Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The 113th Australian Open kicked off under cloudy skies with temperatures around 27°C, despite the forecast of early afternoon showers. Enthusiastic fans witnessed a series of gripping matches as rain caused delays for players on the outer courts.

Frenchman Arthur Fils made a remarkable comeback, defeating Finland's Otto Virtanen after initially losing a set. Meanwhile, China's fifth seed Zheng Qinwen cruised past Anca Todoni, starting her 2025 campaign on a high note. The Russian 14th seed, Mirra Andreeva, also moved into the second round after defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova.

As rain temporarily halted proceedings on the outer courts, play resumed under closed roofs on show courts, maintaining the tournament schedule. Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev are among the big names set to continue their title pursuits in the evening session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025