Rainy Day Resilience: The Poncho Frenzy at the Australian Open

At the Australian Open on Sunday, the most sought-after item wasn't tennis memorabilia but a $25 poncho, as rain played spoilsport on the opening day of the Grand Slam.

Steady showers led to a quarter of singles matches being called off, driving fans without main showcourt tickets to seek cover throughout Melbourne Park. The rapid sale of ponchos left the main gift shop empty by early afternoon, while umbrellas priced between $35 and $40 were in constant demand.

Though many fans left disheartened after hours of waiting, some like Sydney teen Tony Mai relished the experience regardless of the wet weather. Tennis Australia maintained that updates were provided via screens, the app, and social media, while eight matches were cancelled by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)