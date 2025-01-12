Patrick Kluivert Aims to Lead Indonesia to 2026 World Cup Glory

Patrick Kluivert has stepped into the role of Indonesia's head coach, determined to guide the national team to the 2026 World Cup. The former Dutch forward, who succeeded Shin Tae-yong, is eyeing a promising start in his first match against Australia.

During a press briefing in Jakarta, Kluivert expressed his hopes of accruing at least four points from the initial two games. Indonesia currently trails Japan and Australia in their qualifying group, with aspirations for a World Cup berth rejuvenated by the influx of Dutch-Indonesian players.

Focusing on an aggressive 4-3-3 playing style, Kluivert underlined the importance of adaptability. His coaching history includes successful stints in the Netherlands, Australia, and Curacao. Retaining his contract till 2027, Kluivert is supported by assistants Alex Pastoor and Denny Landzaat.

