Hady Habib's Historic Australian Open Triumph

Hady Habib made history at the Australian Open by becoming the first man to represent Lebanon and win a match in a Grand Slam singles event. He defeated Bu Yunchaokete of China with scores of 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday.

The 26-year-old athlete, who was born in Houston and ranks outside the top 200, secured his spot in the tournament by winning three qualifying matches, breaking into the main draw of 128 players.

Habib, a Texas A&M alum, also represented Lebanon in the Paris Olympics, facing Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, demonstrating his growing presence in the international tennis scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)