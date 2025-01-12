Hady Habib's Historic Australian Open Triumph
Hady Habib made history as the first Lebanese man to win a match in a Grand Slam singles tournament during the Australian Open. The 26-year-old from Houston, Texas, triumphed over China's Bu Yunchaokete, having qualified for the event by winning three matches.
The 26-year-old athlete, who was born in Houston and ranks outside the top 200, secured his spot in the tournament by winning three qualifying matches, breaking into the main draw of 128 players.
Habib, a Texas A&M alum, also represented Lebanon in the Paris Olympics, facing Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, demonstrating his growing presence in the international tennis scene.
