Left Menu

Hady Habib's Historic Australian Open Triumph

Hady Habib made history as the first Lebanese man to win a match in a Grand Slam singles tournament during the Australian Open. The 26-year-old from Houston, Texas, triumphed over China's Bu Yunchaokete, having qualified for the event by winning three matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:52 IST
Hady Habib's Historic Australian Open Triumph
  • Country:
  • Australia

Hady Habib made history at the Australian Open by becoming the first man to represent Lebanon and win a match in a Grand Slam singles event. He defeated Bu Yunchaokete of China with scores of 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday.

The 26-year-old athlete, who was born in Houston and ranks outside the top 200, secured his spot in the tournament by winning three qualifying matches, breaking into the main draw of 128 players.

Habib, a Texas A&M alum, also represented Lebanon in the Paris Olympics, facing Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, demonstrating his growing presence in the international tennis scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025