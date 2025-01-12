Left Menu

Karun Nair Shines with Fourth Successive Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair scored his fourth consecutive century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading Vidarbha to a nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan. His unbeaten 82-ball 122 ties him with other notable players for successive List A hundreds. Vidarbha will now face Maharashtra in the semifinals.

Demonstrating exceptional form, Karun Nair scored his fourth consecutive century in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, propelling Vidarbha to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan. With this victory, Vidarbha secured a place in the semifinals and is set to meet Maharashtra on Thursday.

Karun continued his stellar performance with an unbeaten 82-ball 122, his fifth century overall, matching the feats of renowned players like Devdutt Padikkal. Supported by Dhruv Shorey, who also scored a century, Vidarbha chased down the 291 target in 43.3 overs.

In another quarterfinal, Haryana narrowly defeated Gujarat by two wickets, with Himanshu Rana steering the chase. Ravi Bishnoi's exceptional bowling for Gujarat was not enough to prevent Haryana from advancing to face Karnataka in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

