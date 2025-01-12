Shreyas Iyer Takes the Helm as Punjab Kings Captain

India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who previously guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory, has been appointed as the new captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the forthcoming season starting in March.

Iyer was acquired by PBKS for a record Rs26.75 crore during the November auction, marking him as the second-most expensive player. He will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, aiming to replicate their successful collaboration at Delhi Capitals in driving the team to the 2020 IPL final.

PBKS, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, has never won an IPL title. Iyer, who appreciates the trust placed in him, looks forward to an impactful season with the talent-packed squad under Ponting's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)