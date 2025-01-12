Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Takes the Helm as Punjab Kings Captain

Shreyas Iyer, former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the upcoming IPL season. Acquired for Rs26.75 crore, Iyer reunites with head coach Ricky Ponting. Iyer previously led teams to IPL, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, and Irani trophy victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:50 IST
Shreyas Iyer Takes the Helm as Punjab Kings Captain
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who previously guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory, has been appointed as the new captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the forthcoming season starting in March.

Iyer was acquired by PBKS for a record Rs26.75 crore during the November auction, marking him as the second-most expensive player. He will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, aiming to replicate their successful collaboration at Delhi Capitals in driving the team to the 2020 IPL final.

PBKS, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, has never won an IPL title. Iyer, who appreciates the trust placed in him, looks forward to an impactful season with the talent-packed squad under Ponting's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025