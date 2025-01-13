Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open
The second day of the Australian Open began as planned under clear skies with Coco Gauff set to face Sofia Kenin on Rod Laver Arena. Notable mentions include Sinner's title defense, Pegula's strong return, and Habib making headlines for Lebanon. Fans anticipate more thrilling matches ahead.
- Country:
- Australia
The second day of the Australian Open began punctually, unhindered by the rain that disrupted the previous day's matches. Enthusiasts gathered under sunny skies and 24-degree Celsius temperatures, creating an ideal atmosphere for tennis at Melbourne Park.
One of the day's highlights is the encounter between third seed Coco Gauff and former champion Sofia Kenin on Rod Laver Arena. This match kicks off half an hour later than matches on the outer courts, adding anticipation to the already electrifying ambiance.
In other developments, Jannik Sinner marked the onset of his title defense, while Nick Kyrgios made an exciting return to the Grand Slam. The spotlight also shone on Lebanon's World No. 219 Habib, as he made a significant impact. Fans are eagerly awaiting more notable performances in the forthcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Lift U.S. into United Cup Quarterfinals
Reviving the Niranjana: India's Cultural and Environmental Reawakening
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Propel U.S. to United Cup Semifinals
Indian Navy Hosts Workshop on ‘Self-Transformation and Inner-Awakening’ Led by Sister BK Shivani
US Triumphs Again: United Cup Victory with Gauff and Fritz's Stellar Performances