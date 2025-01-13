Left Menu

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

The second day of the Australian Open began as planned under clear skies with Coco Gauff set to face Sofia Kenin on Rod Laver Arena. Notable mentions include Sinner's title defense, Pegula's strong return, and Habib making headlines for Lebanon. Fans anticipate more thrilling matches ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 05:42 IST
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The second day of the Australian Open began punctually, unhindered by the rain that disrupted the previous day's matches. Enthusiasts gathered under sunny skies and 24-degree Celsius temperatures, creating an ideal atmosphere for tennis at Melbourne Park.

One of the day's highlights is the encounter between third seed Coco Gauff and former champion Sofia Kenin on Rod Laver Arena. This match kicks off half an hour later than matches on the outer courts, adding anticipation to the already electrifying ambiance.

In other developments, Jannik Sinner marked the onset of his title defense, while Nick Kyrgios made an exciting return to the Grand Slam. The spotlight also shone on Lebanon's World No. 219 Habib, as he made a significant impact. Fans are eagerly awaiting more notable performances in the forthcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025