Al-Hilal Reclaims Crown As Asian Football Intensifies

Al-Hilal surged to the top of the Saudi Pro League with a dominant 5-0 win. In the A-League, Melbourne City overtook Auckland after securing a win over Brisbane Roar. Chinese champions Guangzhou FC were denied participation in 2025, while Urawa prepares for the Women's Asian Champions League.

Updated: 13-01-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:11 IST
Al-Hilal stunned the football world by returning to the summit of the Saudi Pro League, dispatching Al-Orubah with a resounding 5-0 victory after the league's mid-season hiatus.

Meanwhile, in the A-League, Melbourne City leapfrogged Auckland to seize first place, defeating Brisbane Roar 1-0. Auckland's fall to third was confirmed by a loss in Perth.

On the other side of the continent, Chinese football faced a shake-up as Guangzhou FC's 2025 season ambitions were dashed. Urawa Red Diamonds, meanwhile, prepares to face Wuhan in the approaching Women's Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

