Drama Unfolds on Day Two at the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open unfolded with gripping matches and unexpected victories. The highlight was unseeded American Alex Michelsen stunning 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-5 6-3 2-6 6-4 win, shaking up the competition in Melbourne.

American third seed Coco Gauff, a 2023 U.S. Open champion, overcame fellow American Sofia Kenin, advancing with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory. In another decisive match, Russian 12th seed Diana Shnaider defeated Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets to progress further.

British player Jodie Burrage claimed the first victory of the day, defeating Leolia Jeanjean 6-2 6-4, marking her entry into the second round. With clear skies and perfect conditions, the day continued without interference, promising more excitement ahead.

