Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Set to Make Historic Debut in New Delhi

The world of Kho Kho is abuzz with excitement as the 2025 Kho Kho World Cup is slated to begin in New Delhi on January 13. Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, exuded optimism about India's chances, highlighting extensive preparations and the rigorous selection process of the national teams.

Mittal announced captains Priyanka Ingle and Pratik Waikar for the women's and men's teams, respectively, both of whom bring valuable experience to the table. The squads, finalized after a month-long camp at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, were meticulously chosen to represent various regions, with an emphasis on diversifying talent from the North-East and Kashmir.

The tournament, the first of its scale for an Indian sport, features participation from 24 countries, drawing competitive spirit from across continents. Mittal proudly referred to the teams as "Bharat 11," a name symbolizing national pride and unity. The event, backed by the Indian Olympic Association, promises a significant stride for Kho Kho on a worldwide stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)