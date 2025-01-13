Sinner and Swiatek Start Strong Amidst Australian Open Drama

Jannik Sinner successfully began his defense of the Australian Open title with a victory over Nicolas Jarry, persevering through two challenging tiebreak sets. The match, held at the Rod Laver Arena, further extended Sinner's impressive winning streaks on the tour and in Grand Slam hard courts.

Despite pre-tournament doping case scrutiny shared with fellow competitor Iga Swiatek, Sinner remained composed and controlled, demonstrating poise and skill to overcome Jarry and maintain his momentum from last year's achievements at Melbourne Park.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek triumphed over doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova, while Coco Gauff displayed her dominance by defeating Sofia Kenin. These results set the stage for a thrilling start to the tournament, with each player making strong impressions early in their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)