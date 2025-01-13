Henk Lategan Triumphs in Dakar Stage Eight Amid Speed Penalty

Toyota's Henk Lategan showcased remarkable skill and determination as he dominated stage eight of the Dakar Rally on Monday. Despite incurring a speed violation, Lategan extended his overall lead after the prior day's chaotic race nearly erased his advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

On the 487km special from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, Lategan emerged victorious, even with a two-minute penalty. Al-Rajhi finished sixth, trailing Lategan by over five minutes in the overall standings. Lategan completed the stage 1 minute 47 seconds ahead of compatriot and team mate Guy Botterill.

Lategan, alongside co-driver Brett Cummings, remains steadfast in the lead since stage two. In the motorcycle category, Argentina's Luciano Benavides claimed victory. Meanwhile, Daniel Sanders held his lead despite Tosha Schareina cutting into his advantage.

