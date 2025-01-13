Left Menu

Henk Lategan Triumphs in Dakar Stage Eight Amid Speed Penalty

Henk Lategan, leading the Dakar Rally, overcame a speed penalty to extend his lead after a contested stage. He finished ahead of team mate Guy Botterill. In the motorcycle category, Luciano Benavides topped the stage. Daniel Sanders maintained his overall lead despite Tosha Schareina's challenge.

Toyota's Henk Lategan showcased remarkable skill and determination as he dominated stage eight of the Dakar Rally on Monday. Despite incurring a speed violation, Lategan extended his overall lead after the prior day's chaotic race nearly erased his advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

On the 487km special from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, Lategan emerged victorious, even with a two-minute penalty. Al-Rajhi finished sixth, trailing Lategan by over five minutes in the overall standings. Lategan completed the stage 1 minute 47 seconds ahead of compatriot and team mate Guy Botterill.

Lategan, alongside co-driver Brett Cummings, remains steadfast in the lead since stage two. In the motorcycle category, Argentina's Luciano Benavides claimed victory. Meanwhile, Daniel Sanders held his lead despite Tosha Schareina cutting into his advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

