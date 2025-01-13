Casey Stoney Named Head Coach of Canadian Women's Soccer Amidst Drone Scandal Repercussions

Casey Stoney, the former captain of England's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Canadian women's national soccer team. This announcement comes in the wake of a scandal involving the use of drones for spying, which led to the suspension of previous coach Bev Priestman.

The Canadian soccer federation disclosed last November that an independent review had uncovered a "pattern of unacceptable culture" and a "lack of oversight" under Priestman's leadership. Stoney, who previously managed the San Diego Wave in the NWSL and earned the title of Coach of the Year in 2022, is set to take on her new role with determination.

Stoney's first official games as head coach will be at the Pinatar Cup in Spain. She expressed her commitment to collaborating with Canada Soccer's leadership to foster the growth of women's soccer in the country. Canada, past Olympic gold medalists, aims to reclaim its reputation despite setbacks from the drone episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)