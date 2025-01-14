Left Menu

Tiger Woods Set to Boost TGL's Spectacle with Star Power Debut

Tiger Woods is set to make his debut in the TGL, an indoor tech-infused golf league. This new venture, co-founded with Rory McIlroy, aims to attract new fans with its dynamic format. Woods' participation is expected to boost ratings and offer a rare view of him in competition.

Updated: 14-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:30 IST
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is set to add significant star power to the TGL as he makes his much-anticipated debut in the tech-infused indoor golf league. Known for his illustrious career, Woods' participation is expected to draw massive viewership numbers when he competes this week.

The recent launch of TGL was broadcasted on ESPN and received an average viewership of 919,000, a number likely to increase with Woods' involvement. The TGL match will see Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammates face off against the Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring renowned players like Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa.

The TGL, co-founded by Woods and fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, seeks to reinvigorate interest in golf by offering a fresh, fast-paced take on the traditional sport. With Woods making a rare competitive appearance, this event marks a notable moment in both his career and the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

