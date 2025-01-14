Left Menu

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez transfers to Mexico's Club Leon from Spain's Rayo Vallecano. The move, announced on Monday, sees Rodriguez sign a one-year contract with an optional extension. Previously, he was a free agent after a notable Copa America, concluding his brief time at Rayo.

In a move that signals a fresh start, Colombia's soccer icon James Rodriguez has signed with Club Leon in Mexico's Liga MX, leaving Spain's Rayo Vallecano. The free transfer was confirmed on Monday by both clubs.

Rodriguez, who joined Rayo this season after impressing during the Copa America, has inked a one-year deal with an optional extension. His departure from Rayo comes after limited playtime, having only made seven appearances this season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, renowned for his tenure at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2020, takes on this new challenge as Leon celebrates the acquisition without disclosing further contract details.

