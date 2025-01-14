Nick Taylor: Clutch Shots and Hard Lessons on the Green

Nick Taylor showcased his skill in clutch moments, most memorably birdieing the 18th hole thrice to win the WM Phoenix Open. However, his journey wasn't always smooth, with 23 tournaments without a top 10 finish marking a challenging year.

A notable highlight was Taylor's 70-foot eagle putt at the Canadian Open. Despite his inconsistency, the trophies tell a different story. This past Sunday, Taylor clinched the latest in a dramatic fashion, edging out Nico Echavarria in a playoff with a flawless final birdie.

Taylor's aspirations for more consistent performances are matched by his practice rounds with compatriot Corey Conners. With a chance to build on early successes this year, including a likely return to the Masters, Taylor remains focused on balancing tournaments wins with steady performances.

