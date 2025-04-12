Nicholas Pooran's Stellar Performance Leads LSG to Victory at Ekana Stadium
Parthiv Patel, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach, discussed the challenging conditions of the Ekana stadium pitch, which slowed down as the IPL match progressed. Despite a strong start by GT openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, LSG's Nicholas Pooran's exceptional performance led to their victory. Patel praised both teams' efforts, emphasizing the need for improvement in fielding.
- Country:
- India
Nicholas Pooran's impressive innings powered Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at Ekana stadium in the IPL clash on Saturday. Despite the challenging pitch conditions, Pooran's 61 off 34 balls made the difference for LSG, as they successfully chased the 181-run target with just three deliveries remaining.
The Gujarat Titans' innings began with a strong partnership between openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, scoring 56 and 60 runs respectively. However, the middle-order struggled to maintain the momentum on the increasingly slow wicket, which hindered their scoring rate, ultimately contributing to the team's defeat.
Assistant coach Parthiv Patel acknowledged the difficult batting conditions but commended Pooran's skillful play. He emphasized the importance of improving fielding standards to flip the game's outcome. Patel remained positive about Gujarat's prospects, highlighting the exceptional form of their openers and bowlers despite the setback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vance and wife to tour US military post in Greenland after diplomatic spat over uninvited visit
Nicholas Pooran: The Unstoppable T20 Titan of IPL 2025
Tension in Taiwan Strait: Collision Stirring Diplomatic Waves
Trump's Diplomatic Pillar: Promises to the Muslim Community
India-Russia Naval Exercise INDRA-2025 to Boost Maritime Synergy and Diplomacy