James Rodríguez Joins Leon: A New Chapter in Mexican Football
Colombian footballer James Rodríguez has joined Mexican club Leon after a brief period with Rayo Vallecano. The 33-year-old midfielder, now a part of his third team in a year, previously played for Sao Paulo and demonstrated significant skill in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Colombian international footballer James Rodríguez has signed with Leon, marking his arrival in Mexico's top flight after a short stint in Spain with Rayo Vallecano. The signing comes as Leon prepares for this year's Club World Cup.
Rodríguez, who was a free agent, inked the deal on Monday but financial details and contract length remain undisclosed by the club. This move makes Leon his third team within a single year.
Previously, Rodríguez played for Sao Paulo in Brazil, where he participated in 14 games, scoring once. He leads the World Cup qualifiers in assists and aims to bring his expertise to Leon ahead of the June 14 tournament in the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Football Weekly Highlights: Triumphs and Transitions
Qatar's Triumph and Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Goals in Asian Football
Farewell to a Football Legend: Hugo 'Cholo' Sotil Passes at 75
Joakim Alexandersson: A Dazzling Debut with Indian Women's Football
Historic Victory: Indian Women's Football Team Dominates the Field