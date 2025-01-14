Karnataka Kreedakoota-2025: A Sports Extravaganza in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Kreedakoota-2025, a premier sports event, is set to kick off in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, organized by Karnataka's Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and the Karnataka Olympic Association.

With 1,373 athletes competing across a wide range of sports including kayaking, archery, and boxing, Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari announced logistics details during a press conference. Events are scheduled at significant venues such as the Swarna River in Brahmavara for water sports, and Marena Sports Complex, Manipal, for tennis.

The event opens on January 17 with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presiding over the ceremony in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, the closing ceremony on January 23 will see participation from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Udupi. Infrastructure preparations, including track renovations at Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, are underway to ensure optimal conditions for participants.

