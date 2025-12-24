Sheetal Devi Shines: India’s Archery Triumph Amid Challenges

Despite formidable odds, 18-year-old Sheetal Devi from Jammu emerged as a beacon of excellence in Indian archery in 2025. Born without arms, Sheetal became the first female world champion in para archery, winning gold in the women's compound open event in Gwangju, South Korea.

Her triumph highlighted a year of milestones for Indian archery, including the International Olympic Committee's recognition of compound archery for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This development raised hopes for India, which is yet to claim an Olympic archery medal, cementing the nation's strong compound lineup as a contender.

Amidst success stories, familiar challenges plagued Indian archery with recurve inconsistencies and administrative setbacks. As the Asian Games loom, governance issues persist, escalating with uncertain foreign coaching appointments due to unresolved negotiations with reputed coaches like Kisik Lee and Sergio Pagni.