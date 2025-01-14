Dramatic Day Three Down Under: Medvedev and Monfils Shine at Australian Open

On the third day of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev showcased tenacity as he overcame initial hurdles to defeat Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. Despite smashing his racket in frustration, Medvedev refocused to advance to the next round.

Veteran Gael Monfils displayed remarkable endurance, triumphing over fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that lasted nearly four hours. The 38-year-old Monfils, fresh from an Auckland Open win, demonstrated experience and grit to secure his place in the second round.

The day also featured a powerful performance by sixth seed Elena Rybakina, who effortlessly defeated 16-year-old Emerson Jones. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu weathered serving difficulties to oust Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)