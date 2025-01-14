Left Menu

Dramatic Day Three Down Under: Medvedev and Monfils Shine at Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open saw intense matches, with Daniil Medvedev overcoming a setback to advance and Gael Monfils winning a grueling five-setter. Other notable performances included Emma Raducanu's victory despite serving issues, and Elena Rybakina's easy win against a young wildcard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:17 IST
Dramatic Day Three Down Under: Medvedev and Monfils Shine at Australian Open

On the third day of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev showcased tenacity as he overcame initial hurdles to defeat Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. Despite smashing his racket in frustration, Medvedev refocused to advance to the next round.

Veteran Gael Monfils displayed remarkable endurance, triumphing over fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that lasted nearly four hours. The 38-year-old Monfils, fresh from an Auckland Open win, demonstrated experience and grit to secure his place in the second round.

The day also featured a powerful performance by sixth seed Elena Rybakina, who effortlessly defeated 16-year-old Emerson Jones. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu weathered serving difficulties to oust Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025