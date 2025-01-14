Rybakina Dominates Teen Prodigy Jones in Australian Open Debut

In a compelling display of strength, world number seven Elena Rybakina triumphed over 16-year-old Emerson Jones, winning 6-1, 6-1 at the Australian Open first round on Tuesday.

Rybakina's 11 aces and dominant first serve were key as she quelled Jones, despite her potential seen in prior tournaments. Post-match comments reflected Rybakina's satisfaction with her performance and acknowledgment of the teenager's promising future.

Despite Jones's nerves and the match being one-sided, experts see her as a potential heir to Ash Barty. Rybakina progresses to face another wildcard, Iva Jovic, in round two.

