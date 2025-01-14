Left Menu

Rybakina Dominates Teen Prodigy Jones in Australian Open Debut

Elena Rybakina delivered a powerful performance to defeat local teenager Emerson Jones in the first round of the Australian Open. The world number seven showcased her serving prowess with 11 aces, overcoming the 16-year-old's challenge convincingly. Despite Jones's potential, Rybakina emerged victorious, advancing to face Iva Jovic.

Updated: 14-01-2025 14:04 IST
In a compelling display of strength, world number seven Elena Rybakina triumphed over 16-year-old Emerson Jones, winning 6-1, 6-1 at the Australian Open first round on Tuesday.

Rybakina's 11 aces and dominant first serve were key as she quelled Jones, despite her potential seen in prior tournaments. Post-match comments reflected Rybakina's satisfaction with her performance and acknowledgment of the teenager's promising future.

Despite Jones's nerves and the match being one-sided, experts see her as a potential heir to Ash Barty. Rybakina progresses to face another wildcard, Iva Jovic, in round two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

