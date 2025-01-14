Shubman Gill Returns to Punjab Ranji Squad Amidst Expectations

Shubman Gill, one of India's top-order batsmen, is making a comeback to the Punjab squad for the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka, following a lukewarm performance in Australia's test series.

Gill managed only 93 runs across three matches, with an average of 18.60 and a top score of 31. These results contributed to India's 1-3 series loss. Head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the necessity for senior players to prioritize domestic matches if committed to the red-ball format.

The BCCI also echoes this sentiment, urging stars to participate in domestic events when international commitments allow. Gill's last Ranji appearance for Punjab was in 2022, and his current participation will see him collaborating with Wasim Jaffer, a legendary figure and now Punjab's coach.

