Payal Nag, a para-athlete from Odisha, won two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship. Despite losing her limbs in 2015, through determination and local support, she trained extensively to achieve success. Her victory was lauded by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:12 IST
Triumph Over Adversity: Payal Nag's Golden Victory

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Payal Nag for her remarkable achievement of winning two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship in Jaipur.

Payal, who hails from Bolangir, faced adversity early in life, losing her arms and legs due to an accident with a high-voltage electric wire in 2015, when her parents worked as migrant laborers in Chhattisgarh.

Recognizing her burgeoning talent in archery, Chanchal Rana, the district collector of Bolangir at the time, enabled her to join the Parbati Giri Bal Niketan childcare institution and facilitated her training at an archery center in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. After a year and a half of intense preparation, the 17-year-old emerged victorious, a testament to her resilience.

