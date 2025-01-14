Triumph Over Adversity: Payal Nag's Golden Victory

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Payal Nag for her remarkable achievement of winning two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship in Jaipur.

Payal, who hails from Bolangir, faced adversity early in life, losing her arms and legs due to an accident with a high-voltage electric wire in 2015, when her parents worked as migrant laborers in Chhattisgarh.

Recognizing her burgeoning talent in archery, Chanchal Rana, the district collector of Bolangir at the time, enabled her to join the Parbati Giri Bal Niketan childcare institution and facilitated her training at an archery center in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. After a year and a half of intense preparation, the 17-year-old emerged victorious, a testament to her resilience.

