Triumph Over Adversity: Payal Nag's Golden Victory
Payal Nag, a para-athlete from Odisha, won two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship. Despite losing her limbs in 2015, through determination and local support, she trained extensively to achieve success. Her victory was lauded by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Payal Nag for her remarkable achievement of winning two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship in Jaipur.
Payal, who hails from Bolangir, faced adversity early in life, losing her arms and legs due to an accident with a high-voltage electric wire in 2015, when her parents worked as migrant laborers in Chhattisgarh.
Recognizing her burgeoning talent in archery, Chanchal Rana, the district collector of Bolangir at the time, enabled her to join the Parbati Giri Bal Niketan childcare institution and facilitated her training at an archery center in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. After a year and a half of intense preparation, the 17-year-old emerged victorious, a testament to her resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Television Breaks Barriers in Maoist-Affected Chhattisgarh Village
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Cash Trails and Political Tensions
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Exposes Cash Trails to Former Minister
Explosive Discovery: Naxal IEDs Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
Unity Mall: Revolutionizing Local Economies in Chhattisgarh