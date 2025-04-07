Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Chhattisgarh: Suspected Infidelity Leads to Murder-Suicide

In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a man allegedly killed his son and later committed suicide. The incident, rooted in suspicions of infidelity involving the man's wife, took place in Bodra village. Authorities are investigating further as the community grapples with the tragedy.

Dhamtari | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing murder-suicide incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, involving a father and his young son, confirmed the local police on Monday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the tragedy stemmed from the man's suspicions about his wife's fidelity, leading to a fatal family dispute. Details remain unclear as investigators work to piece together the events.

The grim sequence happened in Bodra village under the Arjuni police station. Authorities were notified after the man's wife returned to find her husband, Dopeshwar Sahu, hanging, and their son, Shreyansh, dead. The community mourns as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

