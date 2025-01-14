Left Menu

Rising Stars Tee Off: Excitement Brews at WPGT 2025

Rhea Purvi Saravanan, fresh off her win in the WPGT, competes alongside newcomers in the second leg of 2025. The Tollygunge Club hosts top talents aiming for a slice of the Rs.13 lakh prize. As veterans return, expect intense competition among seasoned pros and emerging amateurs.

Just a week after clinching her first professional title, Rhea Purvi Saravanan is set to tee off in the opening group for the second leg of the WPGT 2025 season this Wednesday.

She will be competing alongside Durga Nittur and Lavanya Jadon, a newcomer who made her professional debut last week. Thirty-three players are vying for the Rs.13 lakh purse at the Tollygunge Club.

The tournament will see the return of established players like Vidhtari Urs, seasoned pros Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, and others. Last season's Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi, will not be participating, while Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar aim for early success alongside other former top performers.

