Rising Stars Tee Off: Excitement Brews at WPGT 2025

Just a week after clinching her first professional title, Rhea Purvi Saravanan is set to tee off in the opening group for the second leg of the WPGT 2025 season this Wednesday.

She will be competing alongside Durga Nittur and Lavanya Jadon, a newcomer who made her professional debut last week. Thirty-three players are vying for the Rs.13 lakh purse at the Tollygunge Club.

The tournament will see the return of established players like Vidhtari Urs, seasoned pros Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, and others. Last season's Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi, will not be participating, while Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar aim for early success alongside other former top performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)