Unveiling the White Jackets: Iconic Symbol of ICC Champions Trophy
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram introduced the iconic 'white jackets' for the ICC Champions Trophy, symbolizing honor and excellence. The event, featuring top teams, will run from February 19 to March 9, across Pakistan and the UAE. Teams vie for both the trophy and the prestigious jackets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:54 IST
Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has launched the iconic 'white jackets,' a badge of honor, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.
This prestigious 50-over cricket tournament, to be staged in Pakistan and the UAE, will pit the world's top eight teams against each other.
Highlighting the global excitement, a promo video featuring Akram invites fans to join the 'journey of the champions,' as teams battle for both the Champions Trophy and the legendary white jackets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
