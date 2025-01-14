Unveiling the White Jackets: Iconic Symbol of ICC Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has launched the iconic 'white jackets,' a badge of honor, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

This prestigious 50-over cricket tournament, to be staged in Pakistan and the UAE, will pit the world's top eight teams against each other.

Highlighting the global excitement, a promo video featuring Akram invites fans to join the 'journey of the champions,' as teams battle for both the Champions Trophy and the legendary white jackets.

(With inputs from agencies.)