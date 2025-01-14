Laporta Defends Barcelona's Financial Maneuvers Amid LaLiga Dispute

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has publicly defended the club's financial strategies, asserting adherence to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The club faced initial registration roadblocks for players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor during the second half of the 2024-25 season due to failing FFP criteria by the December 31st deadline.

Following legal challenges and subsequent rejections, the Spanish Government's National Sports Council (CSD) overturned previous decisions, allowing provisional player registration pending appeals. Laporta outlined strategic financial adjustments, including a VIP box deal with Middle Eastern investors and a lucrative kit agreement with Nike, as measures that met LaLiga's fiscal standards.

While refusing details due to confidentiality clauses, Laporta maintained that these efforts were part of a well-structured plan. LaLiga, however, opposed the governmental decision and announced intentions to appeal. Several football clubs have criticized this intervention, warning of a worrying precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)