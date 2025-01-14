Controversy Erupts Over Rigobert Song's Appointment in Central African Republic
Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song has been appointed as coach for the Central African Republic's national team by the sports ministry, a move dismissed by the football federation. The federation expressed surprise and dismay over the decision, highlighting tensions between governmental influence and football management.
Rigobert Song, former captain and coach of Cameroon, has been appointed to lead the Central African Republic's national team by the country's sports ministry. However, this decision met immediate resistance from the football federation on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old Song has a notable football history, playing as a central defender for Cameroon at four World Cups and coaching the Indomitable Lions in the 2022 Qatar finals. The appointment, following a meeting with President Faustin-Archange Touadera, was announced through a government decree.
The federation expressed "dismay and surprise" at learning of the decree via social media, indicating they had not been consulted. They have rejected the appointment, citing concern over potential unnecessary crises between sports and football management. The national team, under Song, remains engaged in World Cup qualifiers, with key matches looming in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
