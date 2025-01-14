Aston Villa Secures Donyell Malen from Dortmund

Aston Villa has made a strategic move by acquiring Dutch striker Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, the clubs announced Tuesday. While the specific financial details remain confidential, it is reported that the Premier League club invested approximately 20 million pounds in the transfer deal.

Malen, who previously trained at Arsenal's academy, has been a prolific force for Dortmund, netting 39 goals in 132 games since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. His contributions were vital in driving the team to last year's Champions League final, though they fell to Real Madrid. This season, he has scored five goals, including a crucial goal against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Aston Villa, currently holding eighth place within the Premier League standings with 32 points, will face Everton on Wednesday. The club hopes Malen's addition will fortify their offensive capabilities as they aim for higher positions in the league.

