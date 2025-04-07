Rugby Premier League Debuts in India: A New Era for the Sport
The inaugural Rugby Premier League in India features six franchises and a thrilling Player Draft and Auction in Mumbai. Set to kick off on June 1, the tournament will showcase top international and Indian talent. With global stars and Indian hopefuls, it promises to elevate rugby's profile nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The Rugby Premier League (RPL) has officially debuted in India, marking a significant milestone for the sport within the country. Hosted by the Indian Rugby Football Union, the league began with an action-packed Player Draft and Auction in Mumbai, where six franchises competed to build their teams.
Slated to start on June 1, the RPL will be conducted in a Rugby Sevens format, featuring 34 thrilling matches culminating in a grand final on June 15 at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex. This pioneering franchise-based league will bring together Indian players and 30 marquee international stars from rugby powerhouses such as New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, among others.
Franchise selections included marquee international players and local Indian talent rounding out team rosters. The league offers a unique platform for Indian athletes to gain international exposure and compete alongside world-renowned players, setting the stage for rugby's growth as both a sport and entertainment in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Postponement Sparks Controversy at Jeth Mela Auction
Coal Auction Round 11: A New Era of Commercial Mining in India
BRS Endorses Student Protest Against Land Auction at Hyderabad Central University
BAANKNET: A Game-Changer in Transparent and Efficient NPA Property Auctions Across India
Finance Ministry's BAANKNET Revolutionizes Bank Asset Auctions