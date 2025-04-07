Left Menu

Rugby Premier League Debuts in India: A New Era for the Sport

The inaugural Rugby Premier League in India features six franchises and a thrilling Player Draft and Auction in Mumbai. Set to kick off on June 1, the tournament will showcase top international and Indian talent. With global stars and Indian hopefuls, it promises to elevate rugby's profile nationwide.

President of Indian Rugby Football Union Rahul Bose with owners of Rugby Premier League franchises during Player Draft and Auction (Image: IRFU). Image Credit: ANI
The Rugby Premier League (RPL) has officially debuted in India, marking a significant milestone for the sport within the country. Hosted by the Indian Rugby Football Union, the league began with an action-packed Player Draft and Auction in Mumbai, where six franchises competed to build their teams.

Slated to start on June 1, the RPL will be conducted in a Rugby Sevens format, featuring 34 thrilling matches culminating in a grand final on June 15 at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex. This pioneering franchise-based league will bring together Indian players and 30 marquee international stars from rugby powerhouses such as New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, among others.

Franchise selections included marquee international players and local Indian talent rounding out team rosters. The league offers a unique platform for Indian athletes to gain international exposure and compete alongside world-renowned players, setting the stage for rugby's growth as both a sport and entertainment in India.

