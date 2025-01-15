Thrilling Advances on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Day four at the Australian Open was packed with action as American seventh seed Jessica Pegula swiftly moved into the third round. She triumphed over Elise Mertens in just 71 minutes at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena.

Earlier, Olga Danilovic made a mark by defeating 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova, marking her as the first to reach the third round. Despite morning rain showers delaying matches, play eventually began with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen taking on Laura Siegemund.

Anticipation builds as major tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic prepare to grace the courts. With more showers forecasted and high-profile matches ahead, the excitement for the day remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)