Shocking Upset at Australian Open: Siegemund Stuns Zheng

The Australian Open experienced early drama when Laura Siegemund ousted Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, marking the first major upset in the women's competition this year. While Zheng aimed to mirror compatriot Li Na's 2014 Melbourne Park triumph, she faced a formidable challenge from Siegemund, resulting in a 7-6(3) 6-3 defeat.

Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, overcame obstacles against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, maintaining her hardcourt major winning streak to 16 matches. Despite initial struggles, Sabalenka fought back to secure victory, aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive titles at Melbourne Park.

The fourth day's play saw American Jessica Pegula and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic advance after weather delays. Pegula defeated Elise Mertens 6-4 6-2, while Bencic overcame Suzan Lamens in a challenging 6-1 7-6(3) match. Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic caused a stir by eliminating 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

