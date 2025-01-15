Grand Slam Drama Unfolds at Australian Open Day Four

Day four of the Australian Open showcased intense tennis action with some key players making headlines. Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets to progress to the third round. Alcaraz's victory came in just 81 minutes as he secured nine consecutive games without reply.

In another highlight, Novak Djokovic made history by surpassing Roger Federer's record of the most singles matches played at Grand Slams, taking his tally to 430. Adding to the drama, Laura Siegemund achieved a stunning victory over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, marking a significant upset in the tournament so far.

The defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered through to the third round after overcoming a challenging second set against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The day's play continued amid intermittent showers, keeping fans entertained with high-stakes matches and remarkable performances from the sport's top stars.

