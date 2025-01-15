FC Goa's Battle for Victory: Defensive Resilience Faces Late Game Challenges

FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, reflected on a bittersweet outcome in their 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match saw FC Goa initially take the lead in the 65th minute through Mohammad Yasir, but NorthEast United FC responded swiftly, with Jithin MS capitalizing on a chance to level the score.

This draw marks the second consecutive time FC Goa has been unable to secure a win after leading, an issue Marquez highlighted during the post-match press conference. Nevertheless, the point gained elevated FC Goa to the second spot on goal difference, still tenaciously pursuing the League Shield despite the formidable challenge posed by league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Underlining the competitive spirit, Marquez acknowledged the opposition's consistent threat and praised his team's defensive strength, despite conceding once. He emphasized the importance of securing points, stating, 'if you cannot win, it is better to get one point than zero,' as FC Goa remains committed to their ambitious league goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)