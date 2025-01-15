NorthEast United FC's Gritty Draw Signals Tactical Growth

NorthEast United FC assistant coach, Naushad Moosa, praised his team's tenacity following a tight 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL). Moosa emphasized that his players excel when they embrace an unrestricted mindset, as reported by the league's website. He acknowledged the Highlanders' unified effort and strategic prowess in securing a vital point in front of their home supporters during the post-match press conference.

The game gained intensity in the second half, with Mohammed Yasir giving the Gaurs the lead in the 65th minute. However, the Highlanders quickly retaliated thanks to Jithin MS's precise strike in the 76th minute, which ensured the match ended in a draw. Despite intensified efforts from both sides to secure a second goal, they failed to clinch the victory. "We anticipated a quality contest, focusing on tactical plays, particularly in midfield," stated Moosa at the post-game briefing.

Moosa was optimistic about their prospects, announcing, "We have eight or nine games to go, and acquiring points in those will be crucial." Currently, NorthEast United FC holds the fifth position on the league table with 24 points. When asked about the mental impact of three consecutive draws, Moosa remained assured, "A draw doesn't discourage; it keeps players motivated. It's vital to maintain confidence, and we aren't losing, which is commendable."

(With inputs from agencies.)