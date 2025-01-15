Naomi Osaka's Sweet Revenge at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka secured a cathartic win over Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open, where she avenged last year's U.S. Open loss. Sporting a striking tennis dress back then, Osaka's excitement was curtailed, making this victory all the sweeter.

Osaka dispatched the 20th seed in a thrilling comeback match, winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, and thus advanced to Melbourne Park's third round. Her victory reflected a competitive spirit, with Osaka admitting to the emotional importance of this particular clash.

Facing Swiss player Belinda Bencic next, Osaka is no stranger to comebacks. Both players returned to the tour after maternity breaks, adding a unique narrative to their upcoming match. Historically, Bencic leads their head-to-head record, but Osaka is poised for another title chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)