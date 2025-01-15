Left Menu

Italian Stars Set to Shine on Busy Day at Australian Open

The Australian Open promises an action-packed day as Italian players take the spotlight. Jannik Sinner, Jasmine Paolini, and Matteo Berrettini are set to compete. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek manages expectations, hoping for success on Melbourne's blue courts as top players like Fritz and Medvedev also feature.

The Australian Open is set for an exciting day as Italian players take the limelight at Rod Laver Arena. Fans are set to watch Jannik Sinner and claycourt specialist Iga Swiatek, aiming for her first Melbourne title. Other Italians, Jasmine Paolini and Matteo Berrettini, join the action alongside seeded players like Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev.

In a much-anticipated men's match, Matteo Berrettini faces Holger Rune at John Cain Arena. Their previous hardcourt encounters were intense, with Rune emerging victorious. Berrettini, once ranked among the top 10, is making a steady comeback following a prolonged injury break.

Jasmine Paolini's remarkable career sees her facing Renata Zarazua. Paolini, after an impressive year, including two Grand Slam finals and Olympic gold, aims to continue her success in Melbourne. Swiatek, meanwhile, adopts a new strategy under a revamped coaching team as she battles Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova.

