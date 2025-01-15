Coco Gauff Advances Amidst a Dramatic Duel with Burrage

Coco Gauff faced a tough battle against Britain's Jodie Burrage before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory to advance to the Australian Open's third round. Gauff, initially in control with a 3-1 lead in the second set, found herself on the defensive as Burrage launched a tenacious comeback under the Rod Laver Arena lights.

Burrage's aggressive play, buoyed by the crowd, led to her breaking Gauff twice and getting the opportunity to serve for the set. However, she faltered, double-faulting during crucial moments, which allowed Gauff to clinch the match. Gauff acknowledged Burrage's raised level of play mid-set, emphasizing the challenge she faced in maintaining her offensive strategy.

Despite this setback, Gauff prepares to meet former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the next round. For Burrage, the defeat ended a promising campaign that saw her triumph over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. Burrage's performance was notable, especially following a challenging year of injuries that almost led to her quitting tennis.

