Thrilling Upsets and Epic Comebacks: Day 4 at the Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open was filled with dramatic twists. Jack Draper overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis despite the latter's injury. Paula Badosa breezed past her opponent to ensure a clash with Marta Kostyuk. Novak Djokovic marked his 150th Grand Slam win over 30, setting the stage for more intense matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:34 IST
The fourth day of the Australian Open brought a mix of excitement and unexpected results. British 15th seed Jack Draper staged a remarkable comeback against home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, who struggled with a shoulder injury. Draper's victory came after a gripping four-and-a-half-hour duel, ultimately finishing with a score of 6-7(3) 6-3 3-6 7-5 6-3.

On the women's side, Paula Badosa, the Spanish 11th seed, faced little resistance from Australian wildcard Talia Gibson, quickly dispatching her with a 6-1 6-0 win. Badosa's dominant performance sets up an intriguing showdown against Ukrainian 17th seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Novak Djokovic continued to showcase his prowess by securing his place in the third round, defeating Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2. Djokovic's victory not only reiterates his position as a formidable force in Grand Slams but also marked a significant milestone as he joined Serena Williams in achieving 150 Grand Slam singles wins post-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

