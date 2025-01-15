Henk Lategan Reclaims Lead in Thrilling Dakar Rally Stage
Henk Lategan regained the overall lead in the Dakar Rally with a strategic performance in the dunes, finishing 24th but gaining a significant advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi. In the motorcycle category, Michael Docherty won the stage, while Daniel Sanders extended his overall lead.
In an exciting turn of events, Toyota's South African driver, Henk Lategan, regained the overall lead in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday. He now holds a two-minute and 27-second advantage over Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi heading into the penultimate stage.
Lategan, who strategically finished 24th in the shortest stage so far, managed to stay over nine minutes ahead of Al-Rajhi. Despite losing the lead briefly after Tuesday's race, Lategan regained his position with a calculated performance in a 120km ride between Haradh and Shubaytah.
Meanwhile, in the motorcycle category, South Africa's Michael Docherty claimed victory in the stage, with overall leader Daniel Sanders of Australia increasing his lead over Spain's Tosha Schareina to 16 minutes and 31 seconds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
