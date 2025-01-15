Anrich Nortje's Unfortunate Champions Trophy Exit

Anrich Nortje, the renowned South African pacer, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a persistent back injury. This marks a significant setback for the cricket team, as Nortje has not participated in international matches since last June's T20 World Cup final.

The decision came after scans were performed on Monday, revealing the extent of Nortje's injuries. He was initially included in the squad, hoping to strengthen South Africa's lineup for the tournament set to start on February 19 in Pakistan. However, his recovery is unlikely before the 50-over event, scheduled to begin with a match against Afghanistan on February 21.

This is the third instance in six ICC events where Nortje's participation has been curtailed by injury. His absence leaves a significant void in the team's bowling attack, and Cricket South Africa is expected to announce his replacement shortly. Despite his setbacks, Nortje's previous performances, particularly as a standout bowler in the T20 World Cup, remain a testament to his skill and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)