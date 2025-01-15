Left Menu

Haryana Gladiators Strengthen Squad with Key Signings for Legend 90 League

Ahead of the Legend 90 League in February, Haryana Gladiators fortified their team with prominent players, including Rikki Clarke and Chadwick Walton. The league celebrates cricket's iconic figures in a unique 90-ball format, promising an exhilarating tournament filled with legendary talent.

Management of Haryana Gladiators (Photo: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Legend 90 League, Haryana Gladiators have made significant additions to their team during the players' draft ceremony. Notable acquisitions include Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, and Chadwick Walton, among others, as they aim to enhance their squad's prowess.

These newcomers will join a lineup featuring former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Australian cricketer Ben Dunk, adding depth and experience to the team. 'The arrival of such seasoned players brings a dynamic edge to our roster,' said Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, in a statement.

The Legend 90 League uniquely spotlights legendary cricketers in a fast-paced, 90-ball format, reviving the excitement of past cricketing glories. Teams are set to display remarkable talent, ensuring a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

